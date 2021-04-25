Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, April 26, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, April 26, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

European Union may let vaccinated US tourists visit this summer

American tourists will be able to visit European Union countries this summer as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the president of the European Commission told the New York Times on Sunday.

The reopening of Europe to tourists would come over a year after travel between the continents largely shut down in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, said in an interview with the New York Times. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union."

Her comments come as millions of Americans continue to get vaccinated. As of Sunday, 42.2% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 28.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 572,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 146.8 million confirmed cases with more than 3.1 million deaths and 84.6 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.