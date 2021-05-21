Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Mobile vaccination clinics this weekend

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, May 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Friday

Howard County

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way Kokomo, IN 46901

Saturday

Howard County

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way Kokomo, IN 46901

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies

An abrupt relaxation of mask policies at some retail and grocery stores has left workers reeling as they try to sort out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationship with customers.

Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Costco, Home Depot, Trader Joe’s and Target were among the growing list of big chains that are allowing vaccinated customers to shop mask-less, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Many, including Walmart and Target, are also allowing vaccinated workers to drop their masks. Some workers took to social media to cheer, but many others protested. Some don’t trust customers to be truthful about their vaccination status.

Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts

A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South.

Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels.

Close to 160 million Americans -- 48% of the population -- have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus. Vermont is No. 1, with nearly 64% of its population receiving at least one dose. Mississippi is dead last at 32%.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 588,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 165.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.4 million deaths. More than 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.