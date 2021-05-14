Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccinated Americans can largely ditch masks

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, May 14, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health.

'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance announced Thursday is a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life.

President Joe Biden said, “Today is a great day for America.”

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces and schools.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says: “We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."

Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

Misinformation about the coronavirus is surging in India as the death toll from COVID-19 rises. Fueled by anguish, distrust and political polarization, the claims are further compounding India's crisis.

The falsehoods include bogus cures, baseless tales of vaccine side effects and unsubstantiated allegations of blame. Fact-checkers say the pace and amount of misinformation has only picked up as the virus has spread.

Much of the misinformation travels on private messaging apps like WhatsApp, which has more than 400 million subscribers in India. WhatsApp says it is partnering with fact-checking organizations and working to give users accurate information about the virus and the vaccine.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 584,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide there have been more than 161.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.3 million deaths. Nearly 1,400,000,000 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.