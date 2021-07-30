Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: IndyGo transit center hosting vaccine clinic today

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, July 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics in central Indiana

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Today, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Today-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.:

Jasper County Fair

2671 W. Clark St., Rensselaer, IN 47978

Jackson County Fair

476 E. County Road 100 South, Brownstown, IN 47220

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Saint Mary’s Church

311 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

IndyGo transit center hosting vaccine clinic today

IndyGo riders who get a COVID-19 vaccine will receive free access to IndyGo for an entire month. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is making the incentive available to everyone who takes advantage of a vaccination clinic Friday, July 30, from 2-6 p.m. at the Julia M. Carson Transit Center (CTC), located at 201 E. Washington St.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is teaming up with IndyGo, Shalom Health Care Center, the Marion County Public Health Department, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Foundation and the Indy Chamber to host the free vaccination clinic. No registration is required.

The pop-up vaccination clinic at the Carson Transit Center will conveniently connect those who ride IndyGo to the vaccine, making it easier for people on the go.

Everybody who gets a Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine will receive a free 31-day IndyGo paper pass at the clinic immediately following their vaccination. Participants must be age 18 or over.

IndyGo’s future headquarters at 9503 E. 33rd St. is also open for free vaccinations Tuesdays – Saturdays in partnership with the Marion County Public Health Department. Click HERE for specific times.

Japan to widen virus emergency after record spike amid Games

Japan is set to expand the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo to neighboring areas and the western city of Osaka as infections surge to new highs while the capital hosts the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is scheduled to announce later Friday the emergency will be expanded until Aug. 31. The measures now in place in Tokyo and Okinawa would include Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, as well as Osaka. Tokyo has reported three daily records in a row. COVID-19 cases have doubled since last week.

The emergency measures mainly involve shorter hours and an alcohol ban at eateries and bars, but they are having less impact amid fatigue over restrictions and the increasing spread of the delta variant.

States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been saved from the trash after U.S. regulators extended their expiration date for a second time. It's part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation’s summer surge in infections.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday sent a letter to shot maker Johnson & Johnson declaring that the doses remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored.

The FDA’s move gives the shots an extra six weeks as public officials press more Americans to get inoculated. Public health officials are trying to ensure that soon-to-expire shots are put into arms before they must be discarded.

CDC updates testing recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its testing recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals.

According to the update on the CDC's website, if a person is fully vaccinated and gets exposed to someone with COVID-19 they should get tested 3-5 days after exposure.

The previous recommendation said those who are fully vaccinated did not need to get tested if exposed, unless they were showing symptoms.

This change comes the same week the CDC issued a fresh recommendation that calls for wearing a face mask indoors again in areas of the country that are COVID-19 hot spots, even for the vaccinated. The change covers about two-thirds of all counties and parishes in the United States, according to CDC data.

The organization's decision came roughly two months after the CDC said vaccinated individuals could go without masks in most situations. But the decision was reversed after the delta variant drove cases back up across the country.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.75 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 612,120 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 196.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.19 million deaths. More than 4 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.