Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: COVID-19 surge hits hospitals

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, August 6, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week's mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana

Today, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Red Gold Orestes

120 E. Oak St., Orestes, IN 46063

Today, 8 a.m. to noon:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

Steam Engine Show

3707 S. County Road 200 West, Rushville, IN 46173

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Block Party at Flanner House

2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

'There are only so many beds': COVID-19 surge hits hospitals

Coronavirus hospitalizations are once again surging as the virus’ more potent delta variant cuts across the country. The swift rise is forcing hospitals to pivot back to COVID-19 readiness just weeks after many shuttered coronavirus wards, field hospitals and other emergency pandemic measures.

A Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. In Georgia, hospitals are turning away patients because they’re running out of bedspace. And in Louisiana, coronavirus patients are lingering in the emergency room before being airlifted elsewhere.

Potential military vaccine mandate brings distrust, support

A former Army lawyer says his firm has received calls from hundreds of service members since President Joe Biden asked the Pentagon to look at adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the shots troops are required to get.

Greg T. Rinckey says soldiers, Marines and sailors have asked about their rights and whether they can take legal action. But Rinckey and other experts say if Biden issues a wavier to a federal law requiring individuals be given a choice then it will be tougher for troops to challenge it.

Some soldiers say they welcome making the vaccine mandatory and have been concerned about working in close quarters with unvaccinated troops.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 35.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 615,320 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 200.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.26 million deaths. More than 4.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.