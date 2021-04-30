Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Friday, April 30, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, April 30, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health department to hold clinic near IMS for those needing second Moderna dose

Hoosiers who received a COVID-19 vaccination during at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have a chance to complete their two-dose regimen.

Patients were set to receive the J&J vaccine during the second clinic at IMS earlier this month, but when the U.S. paused use of the vaccine due to concerns over blood clots, health officials began giving shots of the two-dose Moderna vaccine at the clinic.

Those patients are now about two weeks into the "waiting period" to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine after four weeks. To accommodate those needing a second shot of the Moderna vaccine, the State Department of Health is scheduling follow-up appointments for May 11-16 at the IndyCar parking lot across West 16th Street from the main entrance to IMS.

Those who received their first shot at IMS will receive a text message with information about the second-dose clinic.

India cases up as scientists appeal to Modi to release data

Indian scientists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly release virus data that would allow them to save lives as coronavirus cases climbed again, prompting the army to open its hospitals in a desperate bid to control a massive humanitarian crisis.

India’s pandemic response has been marred by insufficient data and the online appeal — signed by over 350 scientists Friday afternoon — asks government to release data about the sequencing of virus variants, testing, recovered patients and how people were responding to vaccines.

Meanwhile, families continued to flood social media and messaging apps with pleas for help: oxygen, beds, medicines, intensive care units and wood for funeral pyres. India has set a daily global record for more than a week.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 575,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 150.5 million confirmed cases with more than 3.1 million deaths and 87.5 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.