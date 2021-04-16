Latest Indiana coronavirus updates - Friday, April 16, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, April 16, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 8 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 565,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 138.3 million confirmed cases with more than 2.97 million deaths and 78.7 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.