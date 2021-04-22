Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Tokyo Olympics torch relay has first positive COVID-19 case

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, April 22, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics torch relay has first positive COVID-19 case

Tokyo Olympics organizers said Thursday that a policeman tested positive for COVID-19 a day after his assignment last week at the Olympic torch relay.

It is the first positive test connected to the relay since it began March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture.

Organizers say the policeman, who is in his 30s, was assigned to control traffic on the April 17 leg in southwestern Kagawa prefecture. They said the officer developed symptoms and tested positive the next day. Local health authorities are investigating.

India passes US for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day

India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen.

The U.S. held the previous record of just over 300,000 on January 2, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The 314,000 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. It's second to the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

Fatalities rose by 2,104 in the past 24 hours, raising India's overall death toll to 184,657, the Health Ministry said.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 569,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 143.8 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 82.4 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.