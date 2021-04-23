Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Appointments, walk-ups available for Colts vaccination clinic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, April 23, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appointments, walk-ups available for Colts vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer and Lucas Oil Stadium are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 for Hoosiers 18 and older.

Preliminary registration for the clinic has now closed, but people may still make an appointment by texting “COLTS” to 75049 or visiting Colts.com/vaccine.

Appointments are available at five-minute increments and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

A limited number of walk-up appointments will be available. Walk-up guests should plan to enter the stadium at the southeast gate and must have proof of insurance and/or government issued ID to be considered eligible. Doses will be available while supplies last and are not guaranteed.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. both days.

All vaccine recipients will also receive a free Colts mini pennant.

Pregnant women with COVID-19 at higher risk for death, worldwide study finds

A new worldwide and peer-reviewed study has found that while pregnant women are not any more likely to be infected with the coronavirus than non-pregnant women. But if they do catch the virus, they are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than pregnant women who are not infected.

Pregnant women and their newborns were also more likely to suffer other complications, including premature birth.

Authors of the study say it reinforces the importance of pregnant women to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 569,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 144.7 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 83.1 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.