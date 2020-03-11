ISDH reports 2,951 new cases, 50 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 2,951 new cases and 50 more deaths from COVID-19. That brings the total numbers to 188,066 positive cases and 4,199 deaths.
So far, more than 1.7 million Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.
Tuesday's 50 deaths date back to Oct. 16. It ties the highest number of deaths reported in a single day, matching the report from April 22.
There are an additional 240 deaths presumed to be caused by the virus. These are deaths doctors believe COVID-19 contributed to, but the patients had no positive test result on file.
The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27 is 8.4 percent for all tests and 16.2 percent for unique individuals.
Hospitalizations continue to rise. Tuesday's report showed 1,867 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus — the highest ever recorded. There are just over 32 percent of the state's ICU beds still available and 77 percent of ventilators available.
The state is offering free drive-thru testing in various locations Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Crown Point
Lake County Health Department
2900 W. 93rd Ave.
Martinsville
Morgan County Fairgrounds
1749 Hospital Dr.
Wabash
Wabash Testing Clinic
1360 Manchester Ave.
West Lafayette
White Horse Christian Center
1780 Cumberland Ave.
All testing sites operated by the Marion County Public Health Department are closed Tuesday for Election Day. Those sites will reopen with normal hours on Wednesday.