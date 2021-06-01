Indiana coronavirus updates: Major retailers relax virus restrictions, nearly 2 billion vaccines administered worldwide

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Target reopens fitting rooms, Walmart increasing store hours

For the first time in more than a year, Target will once again let shoppers try on clothes in its fitting rooms.

"We’ll continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic, and have team members dedicated to high touch areas like fitting rooms," Target said in a Tuesday update on the company's website.

Target was among the many retailers which closed fitting rooms last year when COVID-19 cases began to rise around the country.

But with more people around the U.S. getting vaccinated, retailers are making changes to welcome back customers that may have done most of their shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart has announced that starting Saturday, its store hours will expand to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., unless restricted by local mandates. The company also said Tuesday that most of its in-store pharmacies and vision centers will resume "pre-COVID hours" beginning on July 3.

Sam's Club and Costco have also announced plans to bring back free samples for their customers.

Multilingual hotline started

Marion County is again offering a multilingual hotline to help answer questions about the coronavirus vaccine for Hoosiers who speak one of nine different languages.

In addition to English and Spanish, volunteers will be available to assist residents from across Indiana who speak Burmese, Arabic, Mandarin, Swahili, Yoruba, Hakhan Chin and French. The volunteers can also help callers schedule their vaccination appointment.

“The end of the pandemic in Indianapolis is within our reach,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “It is still critical that we ensure the lifesaving protection of the COVID-19 vaccine reaches traditionally underserved members of our community through efforts like this multi-lingual hotline.”

The hotline can be reached at 317-327-2100. It is available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hoosiers can also still sign up for an appointment by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Marion County revising schedules for vaccine clinics

The Marion County Public Health Department is changing hours for its two COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The changes went into effect on June 1 and will allow for resources to be shifted to pop-up clinics around the county. Those pop-up clinics will be aimed at vaccinating eligible school children 12 years and older.

The new hours for the two main clinics are as follows:

3685 Commercial Drive, Indianapolis (west side) – Pfizer vaccine

Monday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

9503 E. 33rd Street, Indianapolis (east side) – Moderna vaccine

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

To make an appointment, go to ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or call the Marion County Public Health Department directly at 317-221-2100.

State's latest executive order extends pandemic emergency funds, removes mask mandate in state facilities

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended the state's public health emergency in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-15 Friday, May 28 and it went into effect Tuesday, June 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Continuing the public health emergency will allow people to continue administering the COVID-19 vaccine who would not otherwise be eligible, as well as allowing the state to continue receiving pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Other changes include:

Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any these state government congregate facilities – the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

Continuing the face covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30. Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.

Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Directing Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask wearing and other protective measures.

Waiving any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid due to HEA 1436.

The executive order continues through June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 595,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 171.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.56 million deaths. More than 1.93 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.