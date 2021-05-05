Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

President Joe Biden has set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of American adults by July Fourth.

He's focusing on easing access to shots as his administration tackles the vexing problem of winning over the doubters and those who are reluctant get inoculated.

Demand for vaccines has dropped off markedly nationwide, with some states leaving more than half their vaccine doses unordered. Biden is calling for states to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis and will direct many pharmacies to do likewise.

Biden’s goal equates to delivering at least the first shot to 181 million adults and fully vaccinating 160 million by Independence Day.

US parents excited over prospect of virus shots for children

Many parents and educators are excited over the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by next week for youngsters ages 12 to 15.

Officials are hoping that extending vaccinations to children will drive down the nation’s caseload even further and allow schools to reopen with minimal disruption this fall. It could also reassure parents and teachers alike.

While children are less likely to get seriously ill from the coronavirus, they can still get sick and spread it to others, too.

Iraq pushes vaccine rollout amid widespread apathy, distrust

It has taken a populist Shiite cleric’s public endorsement of vaccinations — and images of him getting the shot — to turn Iraq's faltering vaccine rollout around.

Hundreds of his followers are now heading to clinics to follow his example, underscoring the power of sectarian loyalties in Iraq and deep mistrust of the state. Iraq has grappled with a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

New case numbers spiked to over 8,000 per day last month, the highest they have ever been. The surge was driven largely by public apathy toward the virus. Many routinely flout virus-related restrictions.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 578,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 154.3 million confirmed cases with more than 3.2 million deaths and 90.9 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.