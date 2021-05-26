Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pop-up clinics coming to Speedway's Main Street

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop-up clinics coming to Speedway's Main Street

The Marion County Public Health Department is holding a race-themed COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Speedway.

The walk-up clinic, held in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be held Thursday and Friday on Main Street.

The Thursday clinic will be open from 2-7 p.m. at the patio entrance for Daredevil Brewing Co. and Friday's clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m. near Fundae's as part of "Rockin' on Main."

The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years of age or older and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and up.

Mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana this week

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 590,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 167.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.48 million deaths. More than 1.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.