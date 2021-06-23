Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Johnson County library hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson County library to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Johnson County Public Library is hoping a series of clinics will help as the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 begins to plateau.

The clinics will be held at the following locations, days and times:

Trafalgar Library Branch

June 23, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 14, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White River Library Branch

July 13, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Library Branch

July 1, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 22, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics, and Spanish translators will be available.

If a person does not have transportation, Access Johnson County’s Demand Response service offers curb-to-curb service between their home and the clinic and back. The cost is as little as $4 each way. If a person can’t afford the fare, Access will waive the fare. To schedule a ride, call 317-738-5523.

Colombia reaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge

Colombia has reached 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, becoming just the tenth country in the world to hit the grim milestone.

The South American nation of 50 million has been registering a growing number of daily cases since April and over the past seven days it had the world’s third-highest per capita death rate from COVID-19, according to data published by Oxford University.

President Iván Duque has blamed antigovernment protests that began at the end of April for many of the fatalities. But epidemiologists in Colombia said it’s too soon to tell how much of an impact the protests had on the current COVID-19 surge.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 602,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 178.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.88 million deaths. More than 2.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.