Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Sri Lanka gives Pfizer shots to some as 2nd dose

Sri Lanka is administering Pfizer shots to people who were left waiting after receiving their first AstraZeneca doses earlier this year.

Mixing two vaccines is still being studied for its effectiveness, but Sri Lanka health officials approved it due to a severe AstraZeneca shortage.

Sri Lanka received 26,000 doses of Pfizer on Monday as the first batch of 5 million shots to be received this year. It started rolling them out Wednesday to residents 55 and older in the capital Colombo.

About 384,000 people were fully vaccinated before Sri Lanka ran out of AstraZeneca doses with 540,000 people only partially vaccinated.

Channa Jayasumana, the state minister overseeing pharmaceuticals, said getting Pfizer as the 2nd dose was optional and a consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine was expected this month.

Sri Lanka also has used Sinopharm and the Russian Sputnik V to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

Sri Lanka has seen a sharp increase of coronavirus infections and deaths since April. It has recorded 266,499 cases with 3,268 fatalities overall.

Australia's largest city Sydney locks down for third week

Sydney’s two-week lockdown has been extended for another week due to the vulnerability of an Australian population largely unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The extension means most children will not return to school next week following their midyear break. New South Wales state leaders say the extension through July 16 was made on health advice because a number of cases were still infectious.

Twenty-seven new infections reported Wednesday were from the delta variant, which is considered more contagious than the original coronavirus or other variants. Only 9% of Australian adults are fully vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.74 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 605,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 184.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.99 million deaths. Nearly 3.25 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.