Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County follows CDC guidance, recommends masks in indoor public places

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County follows CDC guidance, recommends masks in indoor public places

The Marion County Public Health Department is recommending individuals wear masks in public indoor places, regardless of their vaccination status.

The recommendation comes after the CDC issued new guidance Tuesday for individuals in places where COVID-19 is surging. The government agency reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S.

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker specifies areas where the virus is spreading by county. The map, which color-codes each county from blue (the lowest level of community transition) to red (the highest level of community transition). The agency suggests individuals living in counties that are orange or red mask up indoors.

Based on data collected between July 19 and July 25, Marion County was on the orange level — substantial.

Tokyo governor urges youth to get vaccinated to slow surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged younger people to cooperate with measures to bring down the high number of infections and get vaccinated, saying their activities are key to slowing the surge during the Olympics.

On Tuesday, the Japanese capital reported 2,848 new cases, exceeding its previous record in January. Koike noted that the majority of the elderly have been fully vaccinated and infections among them have largely decreased, while the mostly unvaccinated younger people are now dominating the new cases.

Vaccination prospects for the younger have improved, and some can get their shots organized by work places and colleges, while others still wait based on seniority. There are also concerns over hesitancy among the young.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 611,200 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 195.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.17 million deaths. More than 3.92 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Sydney to remain in lockdown as cluster grows

Australia’s largest city Sydney will remain in lockdown for another month.

The New South Wales state government said the lockdown of the city of 5 million would last at least until Aug. 28, after reporting on Wednesday 177 new infections in the latest 24-hour period. It was the largest daily tally since the cluster was discovered in mid-June.

“I am as upset and frustrated as all of you that we were not able to get the case numbers we would have liked at this point in time but that is the reality,” state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

More than 2,500 people have been infected in a cluster that began when a limousine driver tested positive on June 16 to the contagious delta variant. The driver had been infected by a U.S. aircrew he transported from Sydney airport.