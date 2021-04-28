Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Tokyo Olympics 'bubble' will act as if there's no COVID vaccine, India tops 200,000 dead

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics 'bubble' will act as if there's no COVID vaccine

Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee pushed ahead Wednesday with plans to open the postponed Tokyo Olympics in just under three months.

Tokyo, Osaka and several others areas came under a third state of emergency this week, and the death toll in Japan from COVID-19 has passed 10,000.

Polls consistently show 70-80% in Japan think the Olympics should not be held.

Though vaccines are now available, the strategy for the Olympics is geared around holding the games in a “bubble" as if there were no vaccines.

Organizers are not expected to announce until June if fans will be allowed into venues — and if so, how many. Fans from abroad have already been banned. The decision on venue capacity was promised to come to this month by organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto, but has been pushed back.

India tops 200,000 dead, sets daily global COVID case record

India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.

The health ministry reported 3,293 daily COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India's total fatalities to 201,187, as the world's second most populous country endures its darkest chapter of the pandemic yet.

The previous high of 350,000 on Monday had capped a five-day streak of recording the largest single-day increases in any country throughout the pandemic.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is the fourth to cross 200,000 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

The first known COVID-19 death in India happened on March 12, 2020, in southern Karnataka state. It took five months to reach the first 50,000 dead.

There have been more than 32.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 573,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 148.7 million confirmed cases with more than 3.1 million deaths and 86.2 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.