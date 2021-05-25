Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana this week

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana this week

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

In NYC's furthest flung neighborhood, vaccine a tough sell

COVID-19 killed hundreds of people in one of New York City's most isolated neighborhoods. But the vaccine for the coronavirus is still turning out to be a tough sell to people in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.

City statistics show that through Sunday only 29% of people living in the neighborhood had gotten even their first vaccine dose. That compares to a rate of 49% citywide and nationally.

The situation in the neighborhood illustrates the challenges facing health officials in many places as they try to overcome hesitancy fueled by mistrust, misinformation and fear.

Japan says US travel warning for virus won't hurt Olympians

Tokyo was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on Olympians. Japan is determined to hold the Tokyo Games that start July 23.

The U.S. cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even pose a risk to vaccinated people. The U.S. isn't banning Americans from visiting Japan, but the warnings could affect insurance rates and whether people decide to join the Games.

Japan's top government spokesman said Japan believes Washington supports Tokyo’s effort to hold the Olympics. The Games were delayed a year by the pandemic and will already be held without overseas spectators.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 590,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 167.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.47 million deaths. More than 1.68 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.