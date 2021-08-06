Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: City-County Council vote ends mask mandate in Marion County

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

City-County Council vote ends mask mandate in Marion County

The City-County Council has approved a proposal that will end the mask mandate in Marion County for those who are fully vaccinated.

The proposal followed the latest recommendations by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The measure was approved by a 19-5 vote. It will now be sent to the mayor's office for his signature.

The approval means Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear face masks in Marion County unless a business or venue requires it. Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.

Caine said the county hopes to reach the 50-percent vaccinated mark by July 4. The department is putting $100 million toward vaccinating medically underserved communities in the county, Caine added.

More mobile vaccination clinics planned this week

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule this week:

June 9-12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);

La Porte County:

Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ

2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

June 9, 11 and 12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Madison County:

Ivy Tech

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

June 10-11 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

June 10-11 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

June 11-12 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.):

Harrison County:

Harrison County Fair

341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112

Indian daily cases dip below 100K after 2 months

India's daily coronavirus infections have dipped below 100,000 for the first time in more than two months as an overall downturn prompts some states to ease restrictions.

The 86,498 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 29 million on Tuesday, second only to the United States, which has more than 33 million. The Health Ministry also reported 2,123 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 351,309. Both figures are believed to be vast undercounts.

India peaked at adding more than 400,000 cases a day in May, but new infections and deaths have declined across the country since then.

The downturn has led some states to ease restrictions on commercial activities to spur consumption. Multiple states have, however, extended lockdowns and have been reluctant to reopen.

Meanwhile, the federal government is going to take over vaccine procurement from the states and ensure vaccines are provided free of cost to every adult Indian. India’s vaccination drive has been marred by delays and shortages. Less than 5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Spain opens borders to tourists, cruise ships

Spain is jump-starting its summer tourism season by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports to cruise ship stops on Monday.

Non-vaccinated travelers from the European Union’s 27 countries can enter Spain now with the negative results of recent antigen tests, which are cheaper and faster than PCR tests. Spain is still banning non-essential travelers from Brazil, India and South Africa, where virus variants have been been a major source of concern. Tourism is a major industry that in 2019 accounted for over 12% of Spain’s GDP.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.37 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 597,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 173.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.73 million deaths. More than 2.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.