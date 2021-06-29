Indiana coronavirus updates: Indianapolis leaders to provide update ahead of July 4th

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indianapolis leaders to provide update ahead of July 4th

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine are providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week in central Indiana

Wednesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Madison County:

Ivy Tech, Anderson

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech, Connersville

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

Wednesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Thursday-Friday (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.):

Monroe County:

Monroe County Fair

5700 W. Airport Rd., Bloomington, IN 47403

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Marion Co. vaccination incentives continue through July 2

Any Marion County resident who gets vaccinated at one of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics or pop-up locations through July 2 will be entered to win a selection of prizes donated by generous community partners. Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, with the winners of the larger items to be randomly selected following July 2.

Prizes include:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

More information is posted at marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.

Those with unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine can call the health department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or ourshot.in.gov.

Russia records highest daily virus death toll

Russian authorities have reported 652 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday — the highest daily tally in the pandemic. The new record comes as Russia struggles to cope with a surge in infections and deaths and low vaccine uptake.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has been registering over 20,000 new coronavirus cases and around 600 deaths every day since last Thursday. On Tuesday, 20,616 new contagions were recorded.

Russian officials have blamed the surge, which started in early June, on Russians’ lax attitude toward taking necessary precautions, growing prevalence of more infectious variants and laggard vaccination rates. Although Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, only about 14% of the population has received at least one shot.

Russia’s coronavirus task force has reported nearly 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 134,545 deaths.

Virus outbreak in Fiji batters economy, tests health system

A growing coronavirus outbreak in Fiji is stretching the health system and devastating the economy. It has even prompted the government to offer jobless people tools and cash to become farmers.

The Pacific nation got through the first year of the pandemic without any significant outbreaks and just two virus deaths. But an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant two months ago has grown to the point where Fiji is now recording about 250 new cases each day.

The government has so far resisted calls for a lockdown, in part to try and protect an economy which had already shrunk by 19% last year after international tourism evaporated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.64 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 604,100 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 181.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.93 million deaths. More than 2.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.