Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming central Indiana vaccine clinics

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned this week on the following schedule:

June 23-24 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Grant County:

Allen Temple AME Church

3440 S. Washington, Marion, IN 46953



June 23-25 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Monroe County:

Harrodsburg Community Center

1102 W. Popcorn Rd., Harrodsburg, IN 47403



Shelby County:

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church

3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd., Shelbyville, IN 46176



June 23-26 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Spencer County:

Spencer County Fair

1101 E. CR 800 N., Chrisney, IN 47611

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Johnson Co. library to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Johnson County Public Library is hoping a series of clinics will help as the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 begins to plateau.

The clinics will be held at the following locations, days and times:

Trafalgar Library Branch

June 23, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 14, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White River Library Branch

July 13, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Library Branch

July 1, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 22, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics and Spanish translators will be available.

If a person does not have transportation, Access Johnson County’s Demand Response service offers curb-to-curb service between their home and the clinic and back. The cost is as little as $4 each way. If a person can’t afford the fare, Access will waive the fare. To schedule a ride, call 317-738-5523.

Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

A government watchdog says that deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services inspector general found two devastating spikes eight months apart in the most comprehensive look yet at COVID-19's toll among its most vulnerable victims. Investigators say there were more than 169,000 additional deaths last year among Medicare recipients in nursing homes.

Also, cases and deaths among Asian patients tracked the more severe impacts seen among Blacks and Latinos. Indeed, Asian Medicare enrollees in nursing homes saw the highest increase in death rates, with 27% dying in 2020.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 602,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 178.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.87 million deaths. More than 2.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.