Indiana coronavirus updates for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

Malls and many businesses in Malaysia have shuttered as the country begins its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse.

The Southeast Asian nation imposed a partial lockdown on May 12, banning all social activities but allowing the economic sector to operate. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin caved in to growing calls for large-scale lockdown after daily infections breached 8,000 on Friday and soared to a record 9,020 on Saturday. This will be the country’s second nationwide lockdown since the start of the pandemic and it risks derailing its economic recovery.

Australian court upholds ban on most international travel

An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government’s draconian power to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring COVID-19 home. Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under a government emergency order made under the powerful Biosecurity Act.

Australia is alone among developed democracies in preventing its citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country except in “exceptional circumstances.” Libertarian group LibertyWorks argued the government did not have the power to enforce the travel ban. But the judges said Parliament knew the law's impact would be harsh when it passed the Biosecurity Act in 2015. LibertyWorks is considering an appeal to the High Court.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.26 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 594,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 170.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.55 million deaths. More than 1.89 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.