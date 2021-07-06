Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Tokyo Olympics approach, virus worries rise in Japan

The pressure of hosting an Olympics during a pandemic is evident in Japan. The Games begin July 23, with organizers determined to hold them, even with no spectators watching.

While Japan has made remarkable progress to vaccinate its population against COVID-19, the drive is losing steam because of supply shortages. Tens of thousands of visitors are coming to a country that is only 13.8% fully vaccinated, and gaps in border controls have emerged, highlighted by two members of the newly arrived team from Uganda testing positive for the highly contagious delta variant. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says the country “must stay on high alert.”

Spain restricts nightlife as virus surges among the young

Some Spanish regions are reinstating curbs on nightlife only weeks after dropping them, as soaring numbers of coronavirus infections pop up among the unvaccinated youth.

Fearing that the surging contagion could strain health care services, health officials in several parts of the country are also rushing to reach people under 30 with COVID-19 jabs. Spain’s strict vaccination rollout has so far focused on older, more vulnerable groups.

On Friday, Spain's 14-day contagion rate among people 20 to 29 years old was nearly three times the national average of 153 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 605,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 184.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.98 million deaths. Nearly 3.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.