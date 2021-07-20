Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costco makes change to COVID policy as cases rise

Costco is reversing course on a plan to cut hours specifically for seniors and other groups to shop its warehouse stores as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a problem and multiple states report a rise in cases.

The membership retail chain was planning to remove the hours aimed at seniors, those with disabilities and the immunocompromised. But an update posted Monday on its website said its warehouses will be open from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for those members, effective this coming Monday, July 26.

Costco says it will continue to follow face mask regulations that are set up by state and local jurisdictions. In much of the country, mask mandates have been dropped for fully vaccinated people, although there have been few reports of businesses requiring customers to prove it.

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 609,200 deaths in the U.S.