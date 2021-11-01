Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Four pop-up clinics coming to Marion County

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four pop-up clinics coming to Marion County

Marion County health officials have announced four pop-up vaccination clinics that will be held in the next two weeks.

The first two clinics will be held on Monument Circle July 14-15 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The second pair of clinics will be held next week, July 21-22, at the Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 46 E. Ohio Street downtown. Those clinics will also take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinic at no cost to any resident 18 years of age or older. No appointment is necessary.

The clinics are being held as part of a partnership between the Marion County Health Department and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Marion County Superior Court, the City of Indianapolis and Downtown Indy, Inc.

Sheridan clinic to address low vaccine numbers in northern Hamilton Co.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open a new vaccine clinic at Sheridan High School on Tuesday, July 13. The new clinic is designed to help boost the number of fully vaccinated residents in northern Hamilton County.

"When we break our vaccination numbers down by zip code, we see considerably fewer people getting vaccinated in the northern, more rural area of our county," said Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department.

Hamilton County is the second-most vaccinated county in the state with nearly 69% of its residents 12 years and older now fully vaccinated. However, a closer look into those statistics reveals a discrepancy between the northern and southern halves of the county. Only 39% of residents in the 46031 zip code representing the Atlanta area, 45% of the residents in the 46069 zip code representing Sheridan, and 46% of residents in the 46030 zip code representing Arcadia are fully vaccinated.

There is no registration for the Sheridan clinic. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered which requires two doses. The clinic will be open during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 13 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Second doses will be scheduled at Sheridan High School for the weeks of Aug. 3 and Aug.10.

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. regulators added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction.

The announcement Monday said it's not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The government said there have been reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.

The reports represent a tiny fraction of the nearly 13 million Americans who have received the one-dose vaccine. The announcement said the vaccines most used in the U.S., made by Pfizer and Moderna, show no risk of the disorder.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 607,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 187.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.038 million deaths. More than 3.46 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

France has daily vaccine sign-up record

Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, as the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy.

An app that centralizes France’s vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, announced Tuesday morning that 926,000 people had made appointments Monday, a daily record since the country rolled out coronavirus vaccines in December. People younger than 35 made up 65% of the new appointments.

Some 41 % of the French population has been fully vaccinated, though the pace of vaccination waned as summer vacations approached.

Health Minister Olivier Veran welcomed the renewed vaccine interest, saying on BFM television Tuesday, “That’s thousands of lives saved.”

More than 111,000 people with the virus have died in France.

Iraqi health officials: 58 dead in fire at coronavirus ward

Iraqi medical officials say the death toll from a catastrophic hospital blaze in a southern city has risen to 58.

Two health officials said on Tuesday that more than 100 people were also injured in the fire that torched the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah the previous day.