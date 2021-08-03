Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US hits 70% vaccination rate a month late, amid a surge

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

This week's mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana

Today-Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Red Gold Orestes

120 E. Oak St., Orestes, IN 46063

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Block Party at Flanner House

2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican is the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated.

He says he is “very glad” he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “far worse.” The news has prompted several other lawmakers to get quick COVID-19 tests and report their status.

A handful of Senate colleagues spent part of the weekend working and socializing with Graham, who attended a gathering on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat the evening that he first developed symptoms.

US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge

The U.S. finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot in the arms of 70% of American adults. But it’s a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

Biden set a goal of reaching the 70% threshold by the Fourth of July. But that target was set well before the highly contagious delta variant enabled the virus to come storming back and undermined the assumptions that were used to arrive at that figure.

The U.S. still has not hit the administration’s other goal of fully vaccinating 165 million American adults by July 4. It is about 8.5 million short.

China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads

Chinese authorities have announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan as an unusually wide series of COVID-19 outbreaks reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.

Three cases were confirmed in the city of 11 million people on Monday, its first non-imported cases in more than a year. China has largely curbed COVID-19 at home after the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan. Since then, authorities have controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing.

The current outbreaks have spread much more widely than previous ones. Many of the cases have been identified as the highly contagious delta variant.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 35.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 613,679 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 198.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.23 million deaths. More than 4.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.