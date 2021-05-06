Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: India sets new daily record for COVID cases

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, May 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.





Indiana reaches 2M vaccinated but new shots rate sluggish

Indiana's rate of COVID-19 vaccination shots has remained sluggish in recent weeks while coronavirus-related hospitalizations have slowly climbed to their highest number since February.

State health department statistics updated Wednesday show that about 2 million people have been fully vaccinated in Indiana, or about 37% of those ages 16 and older. Indiana's vaccination rate has remained at about 40,000 people a day over the past three weeks. That is down from the state's peak of more than 50,000 a day in early April.

Health officials have said they are worried about increased risk from more contagious coronavirus variants at a time when so many people aren't immunized.

India sets new daily record for COVID cases

Coronavirus infections in India hit another grim daily record on Thursday as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing life-saving supplies from abroad.

The number of new confirmed cases breached 400,000 for the second time since the devastating surge began last month. The 412,262 cases pushed India's tally to more than 21 million.

The Health Ministry also reported 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 230,168. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 579,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 155.4 million confirmed cases with more than 3.2 million deaths and 91.6 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.