Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pop-up clinics coming to Speedway's Main Street

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop-up clinics coming to Speedway's Main Street

The Marion County Public Health Department is holding a race-themed COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week in Speedway.

The walk-up clinic, held in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, will be held Thursday and Friday on Main Street.

The Thursday clinic will be open from 2-7 p.m. on Main Street and Friday's clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m. near Fundae's as part of "Rockin' on Main."

The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years of age or older and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and up.

Mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana this week

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

Ohio announces 1st $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery winner

The state says a southwestern Ohio woman is the first winner of Ohio’s $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize.

The state also says a Dayton-area teen is the first winner of the program’s full-ride college scholarship. The names were announced Wednesday night at the end of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show.

Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the incentive program May 12 as a way of boosting participation in the state’s flagging vaccination efforts.

More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $1 million prize and more than 104,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for the college scholarship.

Taiwan struggles with testing backlog amid largest outbreak

After a year of success, Taiwan is struggling with its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.

When locally transmitted cases started being found this month, it soon became clear that the central government was ill prepared not only to contain them, but to even detect them on a large scale due to a lack of investment in and a bias against rapid testing. That left officials scrambling to catch up as the number of new infections climbed to some 300 a day.

Experts say rapid tests are a critical tool in catching the virus in its early days. The alternative that Taiwan has been relying on — tests that have to be sent out to a lab for processing — has led to massive backlogs.

Melbourne, Australia, set for 4th lockdown as cluster grows

Australia’s second-largest city is set to enter its fourth lockdown at midnight as concern grows over the rapid spread of infections from a coronavirus variant.

The seven-day lockdown for Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city rose to 26 people. Another 10,000 people have had some degree of contact with those already infected.

The federal government declared Melbourne a hot spot, which entitles the city to additional federal resources, and additional vaccine doses were also being sent to Victoria. Only 3.9 million vaccines doses have been administered among Australia’s population of 26 million.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 591,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 168.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.49 million deaths. More than 1.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.