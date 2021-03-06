Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Changes in COVID guidelines coming to Marion County next week

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, June 3, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Changes in COVID guidelines coming to Marion County next week

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine shared an update Wednesday afternoon on Marion County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogsett said just over one-third of Marion County residents are vaccinated. The goal is to have half of Marion County residents vaccinated by July 4.

Dr. Caine provided additional measures set to go into effect Monday, June 7:

Public pools will be open at 100 percent capacity.

Golf courses will be open at 75 percent capacity.

Dance studios and summer camps should take the following steps: Strongly encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated, including staff Continue using masks Continue social distancing Keep campers in assigned groups Meals and snacks should be eaten outdoors, if possible.



Summer schools should follow current school guidance, which uses 3 feet of social distancing for all students.

Last month, Hogsett announced a plan in returning to normalcy.

Beginning Monday, June 7, all Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks in Marion County unless a business or venue requires it.

Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.

Capacity restrictions in Marion County will also be loosened on June 7:

Religious services and funerals will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity (currently at 75 percent).

Indoor service in bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent in bars and 75 percent in restaurants).

Personal service businesses will no longer have to be by appointment only. Capacity should still allow for six feet of social distancing.

Indoor sporting venues and other large events will move to 50 percent capacity (currently at 25 percent).

Entertainment and cultural venues will be able to hold up to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent).

Large gatherings will be able to have 500 people (currently at 50 people).

Dr. Caine said the full reopening of Marion County will be recommended when 50 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and there are an average of less than 100 daily cases reported. She predicts this will happen in July.

Marion County revising schedules for vaccine clinics

The Marion County Public Health Department is changing hours for its two COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The changes went into effect on June 1 and will allow for resources to be shifted to pop-up clinics around the county. Those pop-up clinics will be aimed at vaccinating eligible school children 12 years and older.

The new hours for the two main clinics are as follows:

3685 Commercial Drive, Indianapolis (west side) – Pfizer vaccine

Monday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

9503 E. 33rd St., Indianapolis (east side) – Moderna vaccine

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

To make an appointment, go to ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or call the Marion County Public Health Department directly at 317-221-2100.

Japan's vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late

It's sinking in that Japan's scramble to catch up on a frustratingly slow vaccination drive less than two months before the Summer Olympics start may be too little, too late. Instead, an expert warns that the Olympics risks becoming an incubator for “a Tokyo variant,” as tens of thousands athletes, officials, sponsors and journalists descend on and potentially mix with a largely unvaccinated Japanese population.

With infections in Tokyo and other heavily populated areas at high levels and hospitals already under strain, experts have warned there is little slack in the system. Even if the country succeeds in meeting its goal of fully vaccinating the elderly by the end of July, much of the population would not be inoculated. And that goal is thought to be overly optimistic anyway.

Slow to start, China mobilizes to vaccinate at headlong pace

After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: harnessing the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace.

The rollout is far from perfect, including uneven distribution, but Chinese public health leaders still hope to inoculate 80% of the population of 1.4 billion by the end of the year.

As of Tuesday, China had given out more than 680 million doses. That’s roughly a third of the 1.9 billion shots distributed globally. The call to get vaccinated comes from every corner of society. That pressure underscores both the system’s strength and the risks to civil liberties.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 595,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 171.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.69 million deaths. More than 1.97 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.