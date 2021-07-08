Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 8, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Franciscan Health to close drive-through testing after Saturday

Franciscan Health Indianapolis will be closing its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Sunday, July 11.

Future testing will be conducted through the outpatient lab at the Indianapolis hospital at 8111 S. Emerson Avenue beginning on Monday, July 12.

By using a two-lane drive-through testing center, Franciscan reported an average of 100 to 150 patients tested daily for several months, totaling more than 63,000 people for COVID-19 over the past 16 months,

But with more people getting a vaccine, demand for testing has dropped dramatically during the last few months.

Individuals with a doctor’s order can still be tested at Franciscan Health Indianapolis by making an appointment. Patients with symptoms of coronavirus will be tested in their cars in designated parking spaces. Patients without symptoms who are being screened before travel or surgery will be tested at the outpatient lab inside entrance 6.

Appointments are available Monday through Saturday by calling 317-528-8974.

Japan to declare COVID emergency through Olympics; may ban all fans

Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games.

At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday to Aug. 22. The Summer Olympics, already delayed a year by the pandemic, begin July 23 and close Aug. 8.

The Games already will take place without foreign spectators, but the planned six-week state of emergency likely ends chances of a local audience. A decision about fans is expected later Thursday when local organizers meet with the International Olympic Committee and other representatives.

As global COVID-19 deaths top 4 million, a suicide in Peru

COVID-19 has spread misery and despair and exposed stark global inequities on its way to 4 million dead worldwide, the milestone reached Wednesday.

In Peru, 43-year-old Javier Vilca jumped to his death from a hospital overcrowded and overwhelmed by the crisis. A single doctor and three nurses were frantically rushing to treat 80 patients while Vilca gasped for breath because of an acute shortage of bottled oxygen.

The global death toll, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Los Angeles or the nation of Georgia. It is three times the number of victims killed in traffic accidents around the world per year.

Virus outbreak straining Fiji's medical system

Fiji’s medical system is showing signs of strain as a coronavirus outbreak grows. The Pacific island nation reported a record 791 new daily cases and three deaths.

The Ministry of Health says that due to the increase in cases, it will no longer test people for the virus in their homes in and around the capital. The ministry has also suspended all pregnancy services in and around Suva until July 26, saying people experiencing pregnancy emergencies or labor should go directly to Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Fiji has reported 59 deaths since the outbreak of the delta variant in April, although officials aren't counting 19 of those as virus fatalities because the patients had serious pre-existing conditions. Home to 940,000 people, Fiji had reported just two COVID-19 deaths before that.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.77 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 606,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 185 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4 million deaths. Nearly 3.32 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.