Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US gymnast Eaker doing well after positive test

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

US gymnast Eaker doing well after positive test

U.S. gymnast Kara Eaker is doing well physically but remains in isolation three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Annie Heffernon, the vice president of the women’s program for USA Gymnastics, said Eaker is in isolation while teammate Leanne Wong is in quarantine.

Both athletes served as alternates for the U.S. team. Wong, who continues to test negative, was put in quarantine due to contact tracing.

Heffernon called the positive test a “nightmare scenario" and admitted she is dealing with anxiety while waiting for the team’s daily COVID-19 test results.

The six-women U.S. delegation of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner worked out on each event during podium training on Thursday.

The American women are staying in a hotel near the venue rather than the Olympic village, a decision made before they arrived for the Games.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held for veterans in Marion and Fort Wayne

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host two walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

The first clinic will be held on Saturday, July 24 and the second will be held Saturday, July 31. The clinics will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. both days at the following VA locations:

Fort Wayne Campus, 2121 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Marion Campus, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953

During the clinics, all veterans, caregivers and spouses will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.22 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 609,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 192 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.12 million deaths. More than 3.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

China rebuffs WHO's terms for further COVID-19 origins study

A senior Chinese health official says China cannot accept the World Health Organization’s plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19.

National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin says he was “rather taken aback" by the call for a further look into the pandemic's origins and specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab. He dismissed that theory as a disproved rumor.

The head of the WHO acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak of the coronavirus from a Chinese lab. Zeng says the lab in the city of Wuhan has no virus that can directly infect humans.

Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as virus wave spreads

Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world in May, but in the last two weeks three Southeast Asian nations have surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave tightens its grip on the region.

The deaths have followed record numbers of new cases, which have left health care systems struggling to cope and governments scrambling to implement new restrictions to try to slow the spread, fueled by the virulent delta variant. Vaccinations are sluggish but have been picking up.