Indiana coronavirus updates for Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week's mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Red Gold Orestes

120 E. Oak St., Orestes, IN 46063

Friday, 8 a.m. to noon:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN 46074

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Block Party at Flanner House

2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis, IN 46208

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games

Tokyo has reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases, hitting a record since the pandemic began as the infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

The additional cases brought the total for Tokyo to 236,138. Nationwide, Japan reported more than 14,000 cases for a total of 970,000. Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas have since been added. But the measures, basically a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars and their shorter hours, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has denied the Olympic has caused a rise in infections.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 35.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 614,785 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 200.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.25 million deaths. More than 4.27 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Australia's 2nd largest city, Melbourne, enters 6th lockdown

Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, is going into a sixth lockdown, with a state government leader blaming the nation’s slow COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Melbourne joins Sydney and Brisbane, Australia’s most populous and third-most populous cities respectively, in locking down due to the spread of the delta variant. The state leader says Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state will lock down for seven weeks after eight new infections were detected in the city.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews gave less than four hours' notice that the state would lock down Thursday evening. He says his government has no other choice because only 20% of Australian adults have been fully vaccinated.

Delta variant challenges China's costly lockdown strategy

The delta variant is challenging China’s costly strategy of isolating cities, prompting warnings that Chinese leaders who were confident they could keep out the coronavirus need a less disruptive approach.

As the highly contagious variant pushes leaders elsewhere to renew restrictions, China is fighting its most serious outbreak in a year. Beijing is reviving tactics that shut down China: Access to a city of 1.5 million people has been cut off, flights canceled and mass testing ordered in some areas.