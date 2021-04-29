Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: India cases set new global record

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, April 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health.

India cases set new global record

India has set another global record in new virus cases, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States.

Daily deaths have nearly tripled in the past three weeks, reflecting the intensity of the latest surge. And the country’s already teetering health system is under immense strain, prompting allies to send help.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 574,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 149.6 million confirmed cases with more than 3.1 million deaths and 86.8 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.