Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: New COVID study about blocking plane seats doesn't account for masks, vaccines

Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo Games: Officials say cancelation, no fans still option

Two top officials of Japan's ruling LDP party on Thursday said radical changes could be coming to the Tokyo Olympics.

One went as far to suggest they still could be canceled, and the other that even if they proceed, it might be without any fans.

COVID-19 cases have been surging across Japan. On Wednesday, Japan's second-largest metropolitan area of Osaka recorded over 1,100 new cases, its highest total since January.

Japan also recorded more than 4,000 new cases, also high-marks dating back to early in the year. Japan has attributed 9,500 death to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor by results in Asia.

New COVID study about blocking plane seats doesn't account for masks, vaccines

A new study says leaving middle seats open could give airline passengers more protection from COVID-19.

Researchers said the risk of passengers being exposed to the virus from an infected person on the plane could be reduced by 23 to 57 percent if middle seats are empty, compared with a full flight.

The study released Wednesday supports the response of airlines that limited seating early in the pandemic. However, all U.S. airlines except Delta now sell every seat they can, and Delta will stop blocking middle seats on May 1.

The airlines argue that filters and air-flow systems on most planes make them safe when passengers wear face masks, as they are now required to do by federal regulation.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 564,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 138.3 million confirmed cases with more than 2.97 million deaths and 78.7 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.