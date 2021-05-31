Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Indy 500 welcomes 135,000 fans in global benchmark

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, May 31, 2021.

Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Indianapolis 500 welcomes 135,000 fans in global benchmark

The Indianapolis 500 has welcomed back 135,000 fans, the most at any sports event in the world since the pandemic began 18 months ago.

The number represents 40% of the speedway's capacity and was agreed upon by health officials.

Fans came early and were ready to party. Most had no concerns about COVID-19. A year ago, no fans were allowed for the race that was delayed from May to August. This year, celebrities were back and fans were everywhere.

South Africa returns to stricter lockdown, virus 'surging'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that his country will return to stricter lockdown measures in the face of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Ramaphosa said in a live television address Sunday that the rise indicates the virus is “surging again” in Africa’s worst-affected nation and parts of the country are already in “a third wave.”

Ramaphosa said that from Monday the curfew would be extended by an hour to start at 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. He also reduced the number of people allowed to gather for social events and banned after-funeral gatherings altogether.

South Africa has more than 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 56,000 deaths.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 594,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 170.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.54 million deaths. More than 1.86 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.