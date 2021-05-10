Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccinations resume Monday at IMS

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, May 10, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinations resume Monday at IMS

The Indiana State Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will make it possible for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the month of May. People who then get vaccinated at the track will get a free t-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Vaccinations will be available in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 West 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2, on the following schedule:

May 10, 17, and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11-16: Second dose Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their first dose at IMS last month. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available these days for anyone seeking a first dose.

May 21: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals who attended family day on April 30.

States scale back vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach.

Officials in Wisconsin have asked for just 8 percent of their federal allotment of doses for next week. Iowa has rejected 70 percent of its allotment next week. Kansas asked for less than 9 percent of its allotment this past week. Illinois plans to ask for only 9 percent of its allotment next week.

Health officials say most people who want to get vaccinated have been able to find shots, resulting in softening demand. But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only 32 percent of the nation's population has been fully vaccinated.

As cases grow, India's vaccination campaign falters

Since India opened COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults this month, the pace of administering shots has dropped.

States say they only have limited stock to give out. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are still rising at a record pace amid a disastrous surge sweeping the country. On Sunday, India reported 403,738 cases, including 4,092 deaths.

Alongside a slowdown in vaccinations, states have gone to court over oxygen shortages. Hospitals are struggling to treat lines of COVID-19 patients.

One reason for the drop in shots is that there are just not enough available. An expert says that vaccine supply has remained nearly the same but the target population eligible has increased by threefold.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 581,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide there have been more than 158.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.29 million deaths and 94.3 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.