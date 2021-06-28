Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pop-up vaccine clinics set for Monday in Marion Co.

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, June 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop-up vaccine clinics set for Monday in Marion Co.

The Marion County Public Health Department just announced three pop-up vaccination clinics for Monday, June 28. Vaccinations are free and no appointment is needed.

“We continue to make great strides in reducing the impact of COVID-19, but the pandemic is not yet over,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “We appreciate community partners stepping up to host COVID-19 clinics such as these as we work to reach even more people with the life-saving benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

June 28 vaccination locations:

Harry & Izzy’s

153 S. Illinois Street

Indianapolis/Downtown

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Harry & Izzy’s

4050 E. 82nd Street

Indianapolis/North

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 18+ eligible

Hourly drawing for a Harry & Izzy’s gift card, in partnership with the Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

Castleton United Methodist Church

7101 N. Shadeland Ave.

Indianapolis

2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered; Ages 12+ eligible

Families are encouraged to visit the Castleton United Methodist Church pop-up location, where Pfizer vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for children ages 12-17. All vaccines offered are approved for adults 18 and older.

Marion Co. vaccination incentives continue through July 2

Any Marion County resident who gets vaccinated at one of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics or pop-up locations through July 2 will be entered to win a selection of prizes donated by generous community partners. Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, with the winners of the larger items to be randomly selected following July 2.

Prizes include:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

More information is posted at marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.

Those with unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine can call the health department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or ourshot.in.gov.

Australia battles several clusters in new pandemic phase

Australia is battling to contain several COVID-19 clusters around the country in what some experts have described as the nation’s most dangerous stage of the pandemic since the earliest days.

Sydney in the east and Darwin in the north were locked down on Monday. Perth in the west made masks compulsory for three days and warned a lockdown could follow after a resident tested positive after visiting Sydney more than a week ago. Brisbane and Canberra have or will soon make wearing masks compulsory.

Australia has been relatively successful in containing clusters throughout the pandemic, registering less than 31,000 cases since the pandemic began. But the new clusters have highlighted the nation’s slow vaccine rollout with only 5% of the population fully vaccinated.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.62 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 603,960 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 180.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.92 million deaths. More than 2.89 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.