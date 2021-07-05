Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, July 5, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo

A San Francisco Bay Area zoo is inoculating its big cats, bears and ferrets against the coronavirus.

The vaccinations are part of a national effort to protect animal species using an experimental vaccine developed and donated by a New Jersey company.

None of the animals at the Oakland Zoo have gotten the virus. Staff have used barriers and enhanced protective gear to protect the animals.

The San Diego Zoo started inoculating primates with the Zoetis vaccine in January after a COVID-19 breakout among a troop of gorillas.

Biden: US 'coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished

President Joe Biden celebrated the second July Fourth holiday of the coronavirus pandemic by declaring that “America is coming back together.”

Service members and first responders were among more than 1,000 guests at a White House event Sunday marking the nation's birthday.

Biden highlighted the success of the vaccination campaign he has championed but also warned that the fight against COVID-19 isn't over.

To the millions yet to be vaccinated, the president said getting your shots “is the most patriotic thing you can do.” More than 200 Americans still die each day from COVID-19, and a more infectious variant of the virus is spreading rapidly.

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations to outpace the spread of the delta variant. The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holidays, with fair weather bringing more social gatherings and governments reluctant to clamp down on them. Incentives for people to get shots include free groceries, vouchers for entertainment and travel and lotteries.

The European Centre for Disease Control says the risk of infection from the delta variant is “high to very high” for partially vaccinated communities. It estimates that the delta variant will account for 90% of new infections in the European Union by the end of August. Russia reported 697 more virus deaths on Saturday, the fifth day in a row that the death toll set a daily record.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 605,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 183.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.97 million deaths. Nearly 3.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.