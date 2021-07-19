Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, July 19, 2021

Here are the latest update on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, July 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 609,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 190.379 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.08 million deaths. More than 3.62 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics, and questions are plenty

Tens of thousands of visiting athletes, officials and media are descending on Japan for a Summer Olympics unlike any other. There will be no foreign fans, no local fans in Tokyo-area venues.

A surge of virus cases has led to yet another state of emergency. And a local vaccination campaign is struggling to keep up. As athletes and their entourages arrive, they’ll be confined to a bubble.

Government minders and GPS will try to track visitors’ every move; booze will be curtailed or banned, and, through it all, there will be the inescapable knowledge of the suffering COVID has brought here and around the world. It will all add up to an utterly surreal Olympics.

Bangladesh lifts lockdown to celebrate, exasperating experts

Millions of Bangladeshis are shopping and traveling this week during a controversial eight-day pause in the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown that the government is allowing for the Islamic festival Eid-al Adha.

The suspension has been panned by health experts as it comes as the country is still battling a surge fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and risks an explosion in new cases.