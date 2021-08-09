Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Community Health Network makes changes in visitor policy

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Health Network makes changes in visitor policy

Community Health Network has announced measures they say will protect patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Today, the health network will implement new visitor restrictions at all of its facilities.

They will allow patients up to two visitors over the age of 18, depending on type of care and location.

Community Health Network said the changes "reflect the best evidence-based information available to keep patients, visitors and caregivers safe."

"We have a very highly contagious variant that we haven't seen before," said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network. "So whether you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated, the story is different today than it was a couple of months ago."

Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says he's hopeful that the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month’s end. He's predicting the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer.

The Biden administration says that the federal government does not have the authority to mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Canada is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians.

The reopening Monday is part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020 to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. has said it will extend its closure to Canadians making nonessential trips until at least Aug. 21, which also applies to the Mexican border. The lopsided rules on one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders is unsurprisingly being met with cheers and jeers.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 35.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 616,800 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 202.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.29 million deaths. More than 4.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.