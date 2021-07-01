Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccine clinics in central Indiana this weekend

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, June 25, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upcoming central Indiana vaccine clinics

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned this week on the following schedule:



June 25 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Monroe County:

Harrodsburg Community Center

1102 W. Popcorn Rd., Harrodsburg, IN 47403



Shelby County:

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church

3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd., Shelbyville, IN 46176



June 25-26 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Spencer County:

Spencer County Fair

1101 E. CR 800 N., Chrisney, IN 47611

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Johnson County library to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Johnson County Public Library is hoping a series of clinics will help as the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 begins to plateau.

The clinics will be held at the following locations, days and times:

Trafalgar Library Branch

July 14, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 6, 2021: 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

White River Library Branch

July 13, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Franklin Library Branch

July 1, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

July 22, 2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given at all of the clinics, and Spanish translators will be available.

If a person does not have transportation, Access Johnson County’s Demand Response service offers curb-to-curb service between their home and the clinic and back. The cost is as little as $4 each way. If a person can’t afford the fare, Access will waive the fare. To schedule a ride, call 317-738-5523.

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month.

Even as more people are getting the shots, and fully inoculating the country’s 36 million senior citizens now appears achievable, younger people are largely unvaccinated and their movements during the Olympics could trigger another resurgence of infections, experts say. There's also worry that the inoculation drive could lose steam because younger people are not keen to get inoculated.

Russia mandates vaccinations for some as virus cases surge

An ambitious plan of vaccinating 30 million Russians by mid-June against the coronavirus has fallen short by a third, and the country has started to see a surge in daily new infections, with over 20,000 reported on Thursday.

Even though Russia was the first country to deploy a vaccine last year, just 14% of the population has received at least one shot. Authorities are now mandating vaccinations for certain workers and requiring shots to enter businesses like restaurants. Experts blame the low numbers on several factors, including the public’s wariness of the rushed approval and rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine last year.

Parts of Sydney going into lockdown as virus outbreak grows

Parts of Sydney will go into lockdown late Friday as a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s largest city continued to grow. Health authorities reported an additional 22 locally transmitted cases and imposed a weeklong lockdown in four areas, saying people could leave their homes only for essential purposes.

The outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant detected last week has infected 65 people. The New South Wales state leader says the lockdown was aimed at ensuring the outbreak didn't take hold for weeks and weeks. Australia has been relatively successful in containing coronavirus clusters, although the delta variant first detected in India is proving more challenging.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 603,100 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 180 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.9 million deaths. More than 2.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.