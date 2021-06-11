Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County vaccination clinics Saturday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, June 11, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County vaccination clinics Saturday

The Marion County Public Health Department is holding three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Indianapolis this Saturday (June 12).

A pop-up clinic will be held at Arsenal Tech High School from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for 12-to-17-year-olds. Children will need consent from their parent or guardian to receive the vaccine. Family members over the age of 17 can also be vaccinated at the same time.

Those who receive the vaccine at one of the health department's school-based clinics will be entered to win a $250 Simon Malls gift card.

Participants are asked to enter the Arsenal Tech campus from Oriental Street and enter the West Gym through Door 3. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this clinic.

Another clinic will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the far east side as part of a health department partnership with Mt. Carmel Church and New Beginnings.

The clinic, for residents 18 years old and older, will offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be held at 9503 E. 33rd Street in Indianapolis.

A third clinic, offering the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 3685 Commercial Drive on the west side of Indianapolis. This clinic is open to anyone age 12 and older, though children are only eligible to receive the Pfizer shot.

Consent from a parent or guardian is required.

Walk-ins are welcome at all three clinics.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule this week:

June 9-12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);

La Porte County:

Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ

2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

June 9, 11 and 12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Madison County:

Ivy Tech

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

June 10-11 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

June 10-11 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

June 11-12 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.):

Harrison County:

Harrison County Fair

341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112

G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

World leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit at their summit to share at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with struggling countries around the world — half the doses coming from the U.S. and 100 million from the U.K. Vaccine sharing commitments from President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday set the stage for the G-7 leaders’ meeting in England.

Leaders on Friday will pivot from opening greetings and a “family photo” directly into a session on “Building Back Better From COVID-19.” Biden says the leaders will “help lead the world out of this pandemic working alongside our global partners.”

China's children may be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines

If China is to meet its tentative goal of vaccinating 80% of its population against the coronavirus by the end of the year, tens of millions of children are going to have to start rolling up their sleeves.

Regulators took the first step last week by approving the use of the country’s Sinovac vaccine for children aged 3 to 17, though no announcement has been made about when the shots will start.

Children have been largely spared the worst of the pandemic, becoming infected less easily than adults and generally showing less severe symptoms when they do catch the virus. But some experts say if countries are going to achieve herd immunity through their vaccination campaigns, inoculating children should be part of the plan.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 598,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 174.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.77 million deaths. More than 2.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.