Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 9, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but U.S. health officials say a booster isn't needed yet.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose. But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon.

Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed. And U.S. health officials followed Pfizer's announcement with a statement saying they want to see more data before authorizing booster shots.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.79 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 606,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 185.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4 million deaths. Nearly 3.35 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Central Indiana vaccination clinic schedule

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:

Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Wayne County:

Ivy Tech, Richmond

2357 Chester Blvd., Richmond, IN 47374

Saturday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.):

Marion County:

Saint Mary’s Church

311 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Saturday (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.):

Tippecanoe County:

Mosey Down Main Street

512 Main St., Lafayette, IN 47901