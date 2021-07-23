Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: About 100 US Olympic athletes unvaccinated

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, July 23, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 100 US Olympic athletes unvaccinated

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says about 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated.

Medical director Jonathan Finnoff says 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they prepared for the trip. He estimated 83% had replied they were vaccinated.

Finnoff says 83 percent is a substantial number and and the committee is quite happy with it.

Nationally, 56.3% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The International Olympic Committee estimates that around 85% of residents of the Olympic Village are vaccinated. That’s based that on what each country’s Olympic committee reports but is not an independently verified number.

Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring. That's according to White House officials who briefed reporters on Thursday.

They say hospitals are running out of space because of the rapidly spreading delta variant. White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients says several states with the highest proportions of new infections have seen residents get vaccinated at higher rates than the nation as a whole. Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada as examples.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She says the variant is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses known to researchers.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held for veterans in Marion and Fort Wayne

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will host two walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinics starting tomorrow.

The first clinic will be held on Saturday, July 24 and the second will be held Saturday, July 31. The clinics will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. both days at the following VA locations:

Fort Wayne Campus, 2121 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Marion Campus, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion, IN 46953

During the clinics, all veterans, caregivers and spouses will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 610,100 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 192.59 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.13 million deaths. More than 3.75 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Pakistan is latest nation to pass 1M virus cases

Pakistan has passed the grim milestone of 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

Pakistan reported another 11 deaths Friday and 1,425 new cases of infection, bringing the country’s tally to 1,000,034 people infected. The nation has confirmed 22,939 deaths.

Infections have been steadily increasing as the more contagious delta variant spreads, and authorities expect a new surge from public activities during the Eid al-Adha holiday this week.