Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County vaccination incentives ends today

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 2, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County vaccination incentives end today

Any Marion County resident who gets vaccinated at one of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics or pop-up locations through today, July 2, will be entered to win a selection of prizes donated by generous community partners. Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, with the winners of the larger items to be randomly selected following July 2.

Prizes include:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

More information is posted at marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.

Those with unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine can call the health department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or ourshot.in.gov.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week in central Indiana

Today (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Madison County:

Ivy Tech, Anderson

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech, Connersville

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Today (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.):

Monroe County:

Monroe County Fair

5700 W. Airport Rd., Bloomington, IN 47403

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.67 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 605,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 182.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.95 million deaths. More than 3 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

India confirms 400K dead, half in past 2 months

India has confirmed 400,000 deaths from COVID-19, half of them in the past two months as the virulent delta variant infected hundreds of thousands daily.

Still, the grim figure announced Friday is believed to be a fraction of the true total. It is second only to the United States and Brazil.

The Health Ministry said 853 people died in the past 24 hours, raising total fatalities to 400,312 since the pandemic began. The first known COVID-19 death in India happened on March 12 last year in southern Karnataka state.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, has confirmed more than 30.4 million infections with 46,617 new cases detected in the past 24 hours. That total also is believed to be an undercount.

New cases are on the decline after exceeding 400,000 a day in May. But authorities are preparing for another possible wave of infection around September and are trying to ramp up vaccination.

Less than 5% of India’s people are fully immunized. Over 340 million doses have been administered since mid-January, according to the ministry.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that vaccination speed has picked up after the federal government started providing 75% of vaccines free to states.