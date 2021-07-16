Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Health fair to feature free COVID vaccinations, health screenings

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, July 16, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair to feature free COVID vaccinations and health screenings

The Indiana Department of Health says it will provide $2,500 in free health screenings and free COVID-19 vaccinations during the 35th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair, being held at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend in partnership with Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration.

The health fair will run today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday in Halls I, J and K.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be provided to individuals age 12 and older by Ascension and will be offered the same time today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

School sports physicals will be offered by Community Health Network from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

UK's end to mandatory masks sows confusion

Britain is bracing for acrimony on Monday, when the government lifts a legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor settings, including shops, trains, buses and subways. Donning a mask in many places will stop being an order and become a request.

Already, people are divided about how to respond, with some saying they will ditch their face coverings and others vowing to keep wearing them. As cases and deaths rise again in the U.K., the government is urging people to exercise caution.

The debate is the latest sign of how the humble face mask has become a highly charged focus of debate, confusion and even anger around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.97 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 608,100 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 188.399 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.066 million deaths. More than 3.53 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccinated Americans to be able to enter Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue the border can open.

“Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” the readout said. “He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”