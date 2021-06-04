Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: MCPHD partnering with west side churches for pop-up vaccine clinic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, June 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCPHD partnering with west side churches for pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

This Saturday, the Marion County Public Health Department will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church from 12 to 4 p.m. in partnership with Ebenezer Baptist Church, New Light Missionary Baptist Church, New Direction Worship Center, and Promise Land Christian Community Church.

The clinic will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church located at 1301 N. Goodlet Ave.

The clinic will offer the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for individuals 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, and anyone who receives a vaccine will receive a $10 gift card.

Most vaccinated California workers must keep masks on

California workplace regulators approved controversial rules that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board made clear Thursday that the regulations are only a stopgap while they consider further easing pandemic rules in coming weeks or months.

The board initially voted to reject any changes to current rules. But that would have left employers with rules requiring masks for all employees, along with social distancing and partitions between employees in certain circumstances.

The seven-member board then unanimously adopted the revised regulations while a three-member subcommittee considers more changes. The new rules are expected to take effect June 15.

US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces

The White House says the U.S. will swiftly share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world.

The U.S. will be directing most of the excess doses through the lagging United Nations-backed international COVAX program. This promises many more infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa and others at a time of glaring shortages abroad and more than ample supplies at home.

The announcement came just hours after World Health Organization officials in Africa made a new plea for vaccine sharing because of an alarming situation on the continent, where shipments have ground to “a near halt” while virus cases have spiked.

Slow to start, China now vaccinating at a staggering pace

After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: leveraging the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace.

The rollout is far from perfect, including uneven distribution, but Chinese public health leaders still hope to inoculate 80% of the population of 1.4 billion by the end of the year. As of Tuesday, China had given out more than 680 million doses. That’s roughly a third of the 1.9 billion shots distributed globally.

The call to get vaccinated comes from every corner of society. That pressure underscores both the system’s strength and the risks to civil liberties.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:00 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 596,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 172.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.7 million deaths. More than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.