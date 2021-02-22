Half a million Americans killed by COVID-19

The coronavirus has claimed more American lives than all of the U.S. soldiers, sailors and airman killed in World War II.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the nation's battle against COVID-19, the numbers can be mind numbing.

Some perspective may be helpful but also worrisome. 44 million people have been vaccinated and 28 million sickened by the virus.

Monday, John Hopkins University reported 500,000 American deaths due to COVID-19. 500,000 may seem small compared to the size of the crises.

Sam and Sara Padden struggle to keep the numbers in perspective.

"I try to think, for each one of those numbers there's a dozen friends, family, coworkers," Sam said.

Half a million people is more than half of everyone living in Indianapolis.

Think of it this way, half of the people you know and love, half of your Indianapolis friends, neighbors and relatives, all claimed by COVID-19.

Half a million people is many more than all the fans who fill the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day.

The numbers worry Steve Hoover.

"It is hard to comprehend," Hoover said. "It is mind boggling."

It would take seven and a half Lucas Oil Stadiums to seat half a million football fans.

Half a million is five and half times the number of students attending Indiana and Purdue University's main campuses.

These are numbers Sara Padden never imagined hearing.

"It's shocking," Sara said. "I never thought it would get this bad and I never thought it had to get this bad."

Half a million people killed by COVID-19 in one year is twice the number of people buried in the massive Crown Hill Cemetery the past 158 years.

The coronavirus has claimed more American lives than all of the U.S. soldiers, sailors and airman killed in World War II.