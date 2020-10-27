Protecting yourself at the polls

The extra steps can help slow the spread of coronavirus, protecting yourself and others from the virus.

INDIANAPOLIS — With large crowds at polling locations this year, make sure to follow the CDC's COVID-19 safety guidelines to protect yourself and others.

The obvious recommendation is to consistently wear a mask or other face covering around strangers. Also, bring your own supplies, like hand sanitizer and water.

If you're using public transportation to get to the polls, make sure to protect yourself. Open a window and avoid touching surfaces when possible.

After leaving your voting location, make sure to wash your hands and sanitize after touching areas others may have touched.

And don't forget to keep your distance. Staying six feet away from others is key, even if you are wearing a face mask.