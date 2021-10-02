Masking up? Consider doubling up against COVID-19

New research from the CDC finds that a single loose-fitting paper mask isn't as effective as you might think.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are masking up to protect yourself against COVID-19, the message from public health leaders now is the more the better.

Here's why.

That single face mask may not be enough to adequately protect you from COVID-19. According to CDC researchers, a single loose-fitting mask is only 40 percent effective at stopping tiny particles capable of carrying the virus.

The problem with many paper surgical masks is that they don't fit tightly. They are lose around the edges.

Some health officials are suggesting a second cloth mask. There are two additional layers of cloth. And it also fits nice and tight around your nose and cheeks.

According to researchers, it is also at least twice as effective.

Through their research, the CDC used something similar to breathable mannequins spaced a social distance of six feet apart .



The snug fitting mask blocked 80 percent of the particles spewed by one of the artificial heads. The effectiveness jumped to 95 percent when both wore tight fitting masks.



"We continue to recommend that masks should have two or more layers, completely cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly against your nose and the sides of your face," explained CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The renewed recommendation comes as new, more aggressive variants of the coronavirus continue to spread.